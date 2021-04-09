Atlantic Securities Begins Coverage on Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Yum China by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum China by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

