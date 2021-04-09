ATLANT Hits Market Cap of $680,199.03 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 67.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded 43.3% lower against the US dollar. ATLANT has a market cap of $680,199.03 and approximately $17.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATLANT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00054840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00085549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.57 or 0.00625341 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00037749 BTC.

ATLANT Coin Profile

ATLANT (CRYPTO:ATL) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 coins. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlant Platform is building a global real-estate platform based on blockchain technology. Atlant is using an ICO (Initial Coin Offering) for growth capital rather than traditional venture capital and shareholders. With a secure, tamper-proof system based on the blockchain, users can trade parcels of property on Atlant's platform and bypass intermediaries in rental deals, transacting P2P (peer-to-peer). “

ATLANT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

