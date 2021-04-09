Athene (NYSE:ATH) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $57.00.

ATH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Athene from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Athene from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $49.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $55.39.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Athene will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Athene by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Athene by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Athene by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

