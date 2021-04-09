ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) versus Stride (NYSE:LRN) Head-To-Head Contrast

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Stride (NYSE:LRN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Stride shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Stride shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Stride’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 9.07 -$17.56 million N/A N/A Stride $1.04 billion 1.38 $24.51 million $0.60 57.40

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Volatility and Risk

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stride has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ATA Creativity Global and Stride, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Stride 0 1 3 0 2.75

Stride has a consensus target price of $43.75, indicating a potential upside of 27.03%. Given Stride’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stride is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Stride’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -66.01% -37.42% -16.01% Stride 4.06% 6.92% 4.32%

Summary

Stride beats ATA Creativity Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc., a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services. It also provides institutionalÂ-non-managed public school programs, which offers instruction, curriculum, supplemental courses, marketing, enrollment, and other educational services; and institutional software and services, such as educational software and services to school districts, public schools, and other educational institutions. In addition, the company offers private pay schools and other services; and talent development services for individuals and enterprises in information technology fields. Further, it provides curriculum portfolios, pre-K and K-8 courses, high school courses, learning applications, and learning management systems; and TotalView, a student information system, which include a suite of online applications that offers administrators, teachers, parents, and students a view of student attendance, truancy management, graduation planning, communications, and learning kit shipment tracking. Additionally, the company provides a suite of services, such as academic support, and administrative and technology to students and their families, as well as directly to virtual and blended public schools, traditional schools, and school districts. It sells individual K-8 online courses and supplemental educational products directly to families. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020. Stride, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

