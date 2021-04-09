At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) COO Sells $28,015.92 in Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Sg Corsa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get At Home Group alerts:

On Sunday, March 28th, Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,710 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $48,598.20.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in At Home Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in At Home Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in At Home Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.