AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective from Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZN. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £102 ($133.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,759.44 ($114.44).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,243 ($94.63) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock has a market cap of £95.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,114.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,700.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

