Aston Martin Lagonda Global’s (AML) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their buy rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AML. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of AML stock opened at GBX 2,023 ($26.43) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,004.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,133.28. The stock has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.72. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99).

In related news, insider Robin Freestone bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,970 ($25.74) per share, for a total transaction of £98,500 ($128,690.88).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

