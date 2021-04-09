Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,154.30

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,154.30 ($28.15) and traded as high as GBX 2,490 ($32.53). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,490 ($32.53), with a volume of 550,708 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Associated British Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,368.45 ($30.94).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.71 billion and a PE ratio of 43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,400.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,154.30.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider George G. Weston sold 884,631 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,319 ($30.30), for a total value of £20,514,592.89 ($26,802,446.94).

About Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.