ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 1,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,614,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $637.47. 7,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $267.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $272.01 and a 52-week high of $653.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.66.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. ASML’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

