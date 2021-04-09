ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €518.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASML. Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €540.00 ($635.29) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €457.25 ($537.94).

