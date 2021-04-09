AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) Trading Up 15.5% This Week

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00055501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00021302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00084809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.35 or 0.00629374 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00037534 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Profile

AscendEX (BitMax) Token is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling AscendEX (BitMax) Token

