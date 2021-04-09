Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Position Raised by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,226,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 13,371.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $96.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.33.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $416,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,418. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWI. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

