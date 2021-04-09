ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Holdings Cut by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,228 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,833,000 after buying an additional 426,667 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 214,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 99,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

In other news, Director Robert C. Hain bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,564.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,485.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,526.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.