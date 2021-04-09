Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of ARKAY remained flat at $$124.41 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

