Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Separately, Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Shares of ARCO opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $5.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The business had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.79 million. Analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 6.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 331.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 487,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 374,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 65.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 184,819 shares in the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcos Dorados (ARCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.