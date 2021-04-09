Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NYSE ADM traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $58.03. The stock had a trading volume of 35,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $59.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.94.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

