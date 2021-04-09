ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE:MT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.95. The company had a trading volume of 200,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $30.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

