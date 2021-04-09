ARAW (ARAW) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. ARAW has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $11.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00054718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00084539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.67 or 0.00621587 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00038246 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

