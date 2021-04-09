Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAYW. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

HAYW opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Apria has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones acquired 6,500 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $115,552,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000 in the last ninety days.

Apria Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

