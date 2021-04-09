Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Insider Bittoo Kanwar Sells 7,500 Shares

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $410,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AMTI opened at $59.19 on Friday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $78.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.10.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

AMTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

