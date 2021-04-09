Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases FY 2024 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its FY 2024

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.00-10.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.4-31 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.36.

Applied Materials stock opened at $139.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

