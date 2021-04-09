Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMAT. Bank of America upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.36.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $139.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.10 and its 200 day moving average is $91.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $146,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

