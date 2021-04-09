Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.36.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $139.35 on Monday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.