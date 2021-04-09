Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 264.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,765 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 2.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.36.

Applied Materials stock opened at $138.66 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.10 and its 200-day moving average is $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

