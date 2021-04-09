Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Shares of APOG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,960. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $931.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.22. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APOG. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

