Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.10-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.59. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10-2.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ APOG opened at $35.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.