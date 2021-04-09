APi Group (NYSE:APG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.33

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 8748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. APi Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 34,648 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 84,790 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,261,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,443,000 after buying an additional 992,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.
APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)
APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
Read More: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.