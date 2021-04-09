APi Group (NYSE:APG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.33

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 8748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. APi Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 34,648 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 84,790 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,261,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,443,000 after buying an additional 992,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

