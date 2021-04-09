Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

Several research firms have commented on APA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Apache alerts:

NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,062,089. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 13,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 309.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.