AON (NYSE:AON) Reaches New 12-Month High at $236.17

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $236.17 and last traded at $236.17, with a volume of 16651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.46.

Get AON alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About AON (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.