Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Units’ (NASDAQ:ANZUU) Quiet Period Will Expire on April 12th

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Units’ (NASDAQ:ANZUU) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 12th. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Units had issued 42,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $420,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Units’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:ANZUU opened at $10.04 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Units has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Units alerts:

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Units Company Profile

There is no company description available for Anzu Special Acquisition I Corp.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.