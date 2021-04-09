Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €57.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €57.00 ($67.06) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ABI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($84.82) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €61.85 ($72.77).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

