Analysts Set RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Price Target at $185.71

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.71.

RNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of RNR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,201. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $137.90 and a 1 year high of $201.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.70.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 15.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 31.1% in the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 85,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $96,185,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

