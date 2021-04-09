Analysts Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) PT at $109.41

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.41.

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $124.75. 1,836,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,033. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $128.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.