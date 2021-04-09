Analysts Set GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) PT at $4.65

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of GLOG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.80. 8,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GasLog has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $552.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.82 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. GasLog’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 233,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 152,431 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 70,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in GasLog by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 57,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

