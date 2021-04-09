Analysts Set CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) PT at $21.03

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.03.

Several brokerages have commented on CRH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of CRH opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CRH has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $48.70. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in CRH by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in CRH by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 393,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in CRH by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CRH by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

