Analysts Offer Predictions for CarMax, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

KMX has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $136.54.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,275 shares of company stock worth $44,635,982. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $75,024,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $43,427,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 857.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,088,000 after acquiring an additional 254,196 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

