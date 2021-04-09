Analysts Issue Forecasts for Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.80.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

TBK opened at $91.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $5,379,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $252,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

