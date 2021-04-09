Analysts Expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.52 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will post $14.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.20 million to $15.35 million. Veru posted sales of $9.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $59.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.62 million to $63.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $72.70 million, with estimates ranging from $69.30 million to $75.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%.

VERU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

VERU traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,321. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $746.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 0.71. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $150,017,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veru by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Veru by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

