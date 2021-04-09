Analysts Expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

NYSE EDU traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 62,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,594,109. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.89. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 267.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $19,483,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 376.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

