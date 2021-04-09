Analysts Expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to Post $2.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will report earnings per share of $2.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported earnings of $4.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year earnings of $12.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.95 to $15.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HII. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.09.

In other news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,987,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HII opened at $206.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.44. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $209.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

