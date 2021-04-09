Analysts Expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. Element Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,019. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. Element Solutions has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $21.02. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $31,552,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 241,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $41,874,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

