Analysts Expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 569.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

NYSE BIP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.76. 156,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,311. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $55.28. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,771.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,372,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,314,000 after acquiring an additional 979,357 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,462,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 392,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,403,000 after buying an additional 322,330 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at $8,007,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $7,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

