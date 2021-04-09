Analysts Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Bank of America reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.