Analysts Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to Post $0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.55. 50,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,066. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

