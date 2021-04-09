Analysts Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to Post $2.43 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.96. The Boston Beer posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $22.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.10 to $25.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $27.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.22 to $32.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.95 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,045.46.

SAM traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,268.18. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,889. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $383.14 and a one year high of $1,280.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,109.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,004.85.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689 over the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

