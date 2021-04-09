Analysts Anticipate Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.42. Regions Financial posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 213.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%.

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $178,574,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413,412 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,202.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,848,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,043,000 after buying an additional 3,553,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,768,000 after buying an additional 2,727,960 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.05. 5,400,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,244,101. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

