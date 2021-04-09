Analysts Anticipate Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fanhua.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,649. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $745.29 million, a PE ratio of -1,383.62 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Fanhua during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fanhua in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Fanhua by 12.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

