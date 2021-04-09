Amy E. Weaver Sells 10,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at $7,105,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $224.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after buying an additional 599,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,202,604,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.