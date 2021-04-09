Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,020,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,978 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $189,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. North American Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $42.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

