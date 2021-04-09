Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $210.27 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,880,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,849,130 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $210,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 584.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of UBS opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

